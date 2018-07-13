Teachers get 15 percent discount on school supplies at Target next week

SAN ANTONIO - Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on school supplies from July 15-21.

The offer includes classroom supplies from pens to pencils and classroom storage and organizational items.

Teachers can visit Target.com/teacherprep starting Sunday to get the coupon code.

This is Target's first offer for discounted items specific for teachers. The offer extends nationwide.

