Teachers get 15 percent discount on school supplies at Target next week

SAN ANTONIO - Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on school supplies from July 15-21.
The offer includes classroom supplies from pens to pencils and classroom storage and organizational items.
Teachers can visit Target.com/teacherprep starting Sunday to get the coupon code.
This is Target's first offer for discounted items specific for teachers. The offer extends nationwide.
New lesson plan: Teachers + #BullseyesPlayground = ❤ pic.twitter.com/I53Q3JcKBS — Target (@Target) July 9, 2018
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.