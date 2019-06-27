Teachers save 15% at Target in July

SAN ANTONIO - Teachers are getting a 15% discount on select classroom supplies at Target to help prepare for the upcoming school year.

The single-use discount is also available to educators in day care centers, early childhood learning centers, home schools and more, according to the Teacher Prep Event page on Target.com.

Discounted items include:

School supplies

Classroom storage and organization

Bullseye's Playground

Pillowfort furniture

Food storage bags

Disinfecting wipes

Facial tissue

Hand sanitizer

Women’s apparel, accessories and shoes

Men’s apparel, accessories and shoes

The promotion excludes backpacks, electronics, lunch bags, trial/travel sizes, swim, sleepwear, Levi's Red Tab, Fan Central and clearance items.

The deal is available in stores and online from July 13-30.

Click here to go to the teacher verification page.

