Tech firm receives grant to help residents get high demand tech jobs

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Colleges District awards a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to partner with tech firm, Codeup. The grant allows the firm to train unemployed and underemployed residents for technology jobs.

The grant will fund $3,500 scholarships that will help cover the cost of the 18-week Codeup Full-Stack program for qualified participants. The program at Codeup costs $22,500.

"This prevents students from having to get other jobs. They are able to stay fully focused on the program," said Codeup Vice President of Operations Phillip Hernandez.

Codeup's boot camp is built to help launch a career in software development. The full-stack web development program is full-time, in person, and project-based. It helps students gain the necessary skills to land an entry-level position in software development.

"In addition to your technical project portfolio, we also get professional services and placement services. So we get you set up with linkedIn, resume, professional headshots, business cards," Hernandez said.

Emily Rodriguez had no idea what to expect when she joined the program, but is now more than halfway through the program and has learned a lot.

"I cannot believe how much I know versus the beginning of March," Rodriguez said.

Qualified participants must reside within the Alamo Colleges District service area (Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr and Wilson counties); be unemployed or underemployed (part-time and contractors count as underemployed) and not be currently enrolled in a public education agency.

Codeup works with more than 100 employer partners. To find out more information click here.

FAST FACTS:

Full-Stack Program Vitals

Duration: 18 weeks (4.5 months)

Schedule: 9 – 5, Monday – Friday (excluding holidays)

Coding hours: 603 class + 308 optional office hours

Graduating credential: Certificate of Completion

Graduate Status: Junior Software Developer

Tuition: $22,500 (see Financial Aid page for more information)

Curriculum: Full-Stack Web Development – Java

