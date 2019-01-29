'State of ecosystem' highlights Geekdom's growth, place in SA's tech future

SAN ANTONIO - Geekdom, a tech co-working space in downtown, is hosting its state of the ecosystem Tuesday morning, where it will highlight its growth in 2018 and plans for the future.

KSAT 12’s Tiffany Huertas spoke with the CEO of Geekdom to learn more about how much it has grown.

Geekdom opened its doors in 2011 and has been a driving force in the growth of San Antonio’s tech industry ever since.

“We are not just a co-working space. We are a place where people can come in and learn about entrepreneurship. They can form their team,” David Garcia, CEO of Geekdom, said.

Garcia said Geekdom has over 1,800 members.

He said its partnership with the city was successful. Last year’s Civ Tech SA, a brainchild of Geekdom, gave people living in San Antonio a chance to solve existing challenges within the city.

Geekdom also played host to San Antonio Startup Week, which features presentations, panels and workshops. This year, it's focusing on new groups.

“We are looking how we get more entrepreneurs, especially with our students. We have a great, untapped resource of college students and military community,” Garcia said.

Its also opening up a trade school. The program known as “The District” is aimed at providing aspiring startup founders and innovators an education in entrepreneurship.

“The District is a six-week course run by our co-founder Nick Longo, along with Trinity University, who work together and on the curriculum,” Garcia said.

Geekdom has helped several startups, including Go Smart Solar.

Robert Miggins, CEO and co-founder of Go Smart Solar, a commercial solar business, said it has seen continued growth.

“We went from open space, to small office, to medium-size office, to one of the larger offices here,” Miggins said.

Miggins said just working out of Geekdom gives the business access to countless resources.

With another year down and a new one underway, another focus is on community.

“All of us play a role in our downtown ecosystem. It’s not just Geekdom. We definitely play a role, but it’s all these partners together to get San Antonio thriving, especially in downtown San Antonio,” Garcia said.

