TECH SA: Cybersecurity jobs available at Joint Base-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO - The 67th Cyberspace Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is looking for local talent to fill jobs.

Col. Melissa Cunningham is the commander of the 67th Cyberspace Wing and said the wing has roots dating back to 1947.

“We are comprised of military, civilian and contract employees and they have a lot of different knowledge and skills and training,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the wing analyzes cyberspace vulnerabilities.

“They can be criminal threats. They can be nation-state threats as well,” Cunningham said.

The wing is made up of nearly 2,000 people and has 77 vacancies for civilians.

Theresa Haak is the wing’s civilian director and represents the local talent for which the wing is looking. She graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with an electrical engineering degree.

“It has provided me some very incredible opportunities, and I’ve spent 16 years working for the Air Force,” Haak said.

Shortly after graduation, she was recruited by the Air Force.

Haak said the wing is looking for people with a variety of skills.

“Technology, cybersecurity, computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering, software development,” Haak said.

“I think this is an incredible start, an incredible purpose, to have an opportunity to serve the nation,” Cunningham said.

For information on jobs, visit usajobs.gov.

