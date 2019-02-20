UTSA Startup Grind Chapter opening opportunities to students

SAN ANTONIO - One of the largest independent startup communities connecting entrepreneurs has launched a new chapter at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“Startup Grind has two chapters here in San Antonio. One being the city-wide chapter. We just recently launched Startup Grind U, which is focused on the university and is a partnership with CEO (Collegiate Entrepreneur’s Organization) on campus,” Matthew Espinoza, chapter director for Startup Grind San Antonio, said.

Espinoza said their goal is to bring locals to lead monthly presentations that are also known as fireside chats.

Today, they will be hosting their first fireside chat event at UTSA with co-founder and CEO of Geekdom Media Lorenzo Gomez.

“Each month, the idea is to bring in guests who have been in the grind of building a startup and having a networking event focused on connecting other entrepreneurs, investors, but also listening to someone who wants to share their story in a fireside chat format,” Espinoza said.

Delano Covarrubias is president of the Collegiate Entrepreneur’s Organization, also known as CEO, a student organization at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Covarrubias said he is excited about this partnership with Startup Grind, one of the largest independent startup communities. It was founded in Silicon Valley and has more than one million entrepreneurs in over 500 chapters.

“I think its super important, especially going into the next few years, considering we are taking the College of Business downtown. Right now, it’s the time for us to start forging these relationships,” Covarrubias said.

