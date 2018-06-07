Technician robbed while filling ATM with cash

SAN ANTONIO - A pair of thieves surprised an ATM technician and robbed him of cash Thursday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said a man wearing a mask got out of a car and walked up to the technician around 9 a.m. at the Bank of America at Southwest Military Drive near Somerset Road and told him to "chill out" while he got several cassettes of money from the ATM.

The men took off in a Nissan Altima and haven't been seen since.

Police didn't know how much money was taken, but are looking into the possibility that the robbery is related to similar incidents in the area.

