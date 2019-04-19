Teen, 17, shot in back by friend while in same car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local teenager was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the back by a friend while in the same car, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Blanco Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, the 17-year-old was riding in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when a backseat passenger fired a round, striking the victim in the back.

Police said the teen who was shot, however, was not taken to an area hospital but was instead abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.

Authorities have not said why the passenger fired the gun, or who called 911, but did say they found the car and the people involved in a gated community in the 300 block of Treeline Park about three miles away from the scene.

The wounded teen was taken by EMS to University Hospital for his injuries. His current condition is not known.

Police have not said if the shooter or the other people in the vehicle will face any charges.

