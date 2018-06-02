Teen accused of cutting man 'ear-to-ear,' stabbing him in chest

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after he attacked a 54-year-old man with a knife, police say.

Police said they found the man with multiple stab wounds to his chest, a laceration that stretched ear-to-ear and a knife wound to his neck when they responded to the home in the 300 block of West Mally Boulevard.

Police detained the 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing, but didn't say what led to the attack.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the teen.

