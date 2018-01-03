Teen accused of murder ordered to remain in custody due to behavioral issues

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy has been ordered to remain in custody on charges connected to the murders of two people last month.

During a second hearing Wednesday, the judge noted that the 15-year-old boy had behavioral issues while in detention and may be a threat to himself because of the lack of supervision at home.

The boy was arrested Dec. 15 after a shooting at the Silver Ridge Apartments on Quail Creek. A man and a woman were killed.

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested in connection with the shooting.

The names of the teens have not been released because of their age.

The boy’s next hearing is set for Jan. 18.

