Teen arrested, accused of threatening to shoot people at school to prove love to girl

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old was arrested by Harlandale ISD police and has been charged with making a terroristic threat.
Rene Sanchez was booked on Thursday.
More News Headlines
- Police: New Braunfels High School student arrested, accused of making…
- Police chief has now labeled the Austin bomber a domestic terrorist
- South San student arrested after posting threatening photo of guns,…
- Local students arrested on terroristic threat charges this year
- UPDATE: Roosevelt student arrested, charged with making terroristic…
According to arrest records, authorities determined Sanchez sent messages through Facebook to another person that stated he would bring a gun to school and kill people to prove his love to a girl.
No further information has been made available. It was unknown if Sanchez is a student.
KSAT will have more on the teen's arrest when it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.