Teen arrested after carjacking 2 women he met at a party, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is facing first-degree felony charges after investigators connected him to two armed carjackings within 10 days of each other, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tony Craig Jameson Jr., 17, was found to have an active felony warrant when Bexar County deputies arrested him Wednesday, online jail records show.

San Antonio police said Jameson was wanted for a separate carjacking that happened July 27 on the city's far West Side.

Two people were giving Jameson and another person a ride to the Heritage Duck Pond Park when they heard the cocking of a handgun and were told to "stop the car," according to the affidavit.

The victims told the police that Jameson – who set up the ride – and the unidentified person took off in their vehicle.

On Aug. 6 around 7 p.m., deputies went to the 6900 block of Stockport Drive where two women told them they had just been carjacked at gunpoint.

The two women said they had met Jameson and his friend earlier that day at a party. When they were leaving, the women said Jameson and his friend asked for a ride home.

During the car ride, Jameson and his friend both pulled out handguns, racked it and threatened the women to get out of the car, according to the affidavit.

While Jameson and his friend took off in the victims' car, deputies said they were able to track the two suspects and stolen vehicle at a home in the 1300 block of Tideland Street by using the vehicle's GPS tracking device.

The location where the stolen vehicle was found is also down the street from the Heritage Duck Pond and in the area of where the first carjacking took place, according to the affidavit.

As of Friday afternoon, Jameson is still in custody at the Bexar County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery. His bail has been set at $150,000.

It is unclear if additional arrests will be made in the two cases.

