Teen boy escapes juvenile center by climbing over razor wire fence, official says

SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old boy is back in custody after an official said the boy climbed over a razor wire fence to escape a Bexar County juvenile center on the city’s Southside.

The official said the teenage boy was on the run for about an hour before being found less than a mile away from the Cyndi Taylor Krier Juvenile Correctional Treatment Center, also known as the Krier Center.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Bexar County Constable Pct. 4, a K-9 unit and the Eagle helicopter were all called to assist in the search for the escaped juvenile.

According to the official, the teen boy, who had been hiding in some brush, was found by Bexar County constable.

The official said he believes the teen may have escaped during yard time.

