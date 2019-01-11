Teen driver crashes car while doing 'Bird Box' blindfold challenge

LAYTON, Utah - Police in Layton, Utah, say a 17-year-old girl was driving blindfolded when she lost control and crashed into another car. Officers said she was participating in the popular "Bird Box" social media challenge.

The challenge urges people to do daily and potentially harmful tasks with their eyes covered, as an homage to the Netflix movie "Bird Box."

The popularity of the challenge even prompted Netflix to issue a warning against unsafe behavior.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

After the crash, Layton police also took to social media to warn others from repeating the challenge.

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

KSL reported the driver had her beanie over her eyes at the time of the crash. She skidded into oncoming traffic, hit a car and a light pole. There were no serious injuries in the crash.

