News

Teen driver crashes car while doing 'Bird Box' blindfold challenge

Crash still under investigation

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Source: Layton, Utah Police Dept.

LAYTON, Utah - Police in Layton, Utah, say a 17-year-old girl was driving blindfolded when she lost control and crashed into another car. Officers said she was participating in the popular "Bird Box" social media challenge.

The challenge urges people to do daily and potentially harmful tasks with their eyes covered, as an homage to the Netflix movie "Bird Box."

More News Headlines

The popularity of the challenge even prompted Netflix to issue a warning against unsafe behavior.

After the crash, Layton police also took to social media to warn others from repeating the challenge.

KSL reported the driver had her beanie over her eyes at the time of the crash. She skidded into oncoming traffic, hit a car and a light pole. There were no serious injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.