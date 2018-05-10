Teen fatally stabbed man over dog in apartment, officials say

Check out other posh amenities offered at U.S. prisons.

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 17-year-old male after officials said he stabbed a man to death following a dispute over a dog in an apartment.

SAPD officers responded Wednesday to the 8400 block on Quail Creek for a stabbing at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast side around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Leland Duncan McCoy, 44, sitting on the front sofa inside an apartment, bleeding from his chest.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and tried to resuscitate McCoy, but he was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Shortly after officers secured and taped off the scene, the teen, identified as Xzaviem Davis-Johnson, returned and was taken into custody.

Police said Davis-Johnson had become enraged and stabbed McCoy in the upper-left chest area.

The two witnesses and Davis-Johnson were later transported to police headquarters for statements.

Davis-Johnson is being charged with murder, a first-degree felony. His bond is set at $150,000.

