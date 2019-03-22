Teen girl last seen year ago may attempt to travel to SA, officials said

Image from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

SAN ANTONIO - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a teenage girl who was last seen a year ago.

Emma Janae Brown, 17, was last seen in Willis, Texas, which is north of Houston.

The center says there is reason to believe that Brown may attempt to travel to San Antonio.

She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, and may wear glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 1-936-760-5800.

