Teen killed in shooting Monday remembered by friends, family during candlelight vigil

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old whose life ended too soon after she was shot and killed Monday was remembered by family, friends and loved ones Thursday night.

A vigil was held for Sarah Aguilar, who many say was a child of God with a passion to help and serve others.

“I am sad. I am mad, but as long as she is safe up there with God, that is all that matters,” said Gabriel Munoz, Aguilar’s brother. “I know when my time comes, I will be up there with her.”

Aguilar had aspirations of becoming a nurse.

“She just wanted to be there and help people as much as she could,” Munoz said. “She really did care a lot about everyone and did what she could to make everybody feel good.”

“I remember our last conversation,” Munoz said. “I don’t know what it was about specifically, but we were just cracking jokes, and I went to work that night and I remember telling her to be careful.”

Aguilar’s dreams ended, San Antonio police said, after 18-year-old Manuel Gonzales, who was sitting in the back seat behind Aguilar in a vehicle, reached for a gun in his pocket and pulled the trigger.

“I just got the call, and I rushed over,” Munoz said. “I just wanted to be with her to make sure she was safe.”

“I just can’t believe what happened,” said Desiree Montelongo, Aguilar’s cousin. “We just miss her so much. I just still can’t believe it.”

Loved ones said Aguilar was full of life.

“I loved her so much,” said Megan Montelongo, Aguilar’s cousin. “I would always look forward to family events with her. She had the best sense of humor. She always made everyone smile and laugh around her. Everybody around her loved her.”

“She just brought the life to the party,” Munoz said. “You always wanted her to be around. You could never say anything bad about her. She didn’t have a bad bone in her body.”

Authorities said Gonzales and another person who were in the vehicle fled on foot after the shooting. Munoz said he and his family forgive him.

“If it was an accident, it was an accident,” Munoz said. “I don’t wish him any harm or anything of that nature.”

Munoz said he hopes those watching his sister’s story learn to live life to the fullest with no regrets while cherishing every moment with loved ones. He also added that if he could speak to his baby sister one more time, he would tell her how much he cared about her.

“I’ve always loved her,” Munoz said. “I will continue loving her. I will truly miss her and I wish she was still here, but, again, I know she is up there with God, and I know she is watching over us. I will wait for the day when I meet her again.”

Gonzales is in the Bexar County Jail on a $20,000 bond for manslaughter.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.