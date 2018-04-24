Teen receiving backlash following racist prom posal

SARASOTA, Florida - Noah Crowley’s prom posal is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Crowley, 18, is a student at Riverview High School who held up a sign asking a date to prom that reads: “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking you 4 prom.”

A spokeswoman with the Sarasota school district said administrators have spoken to the student and his parents, according to KSAT sister station Click Orlando.

Riverview High School Principal Kathy Wilks said the school doesn’t “condone or support” the racist message, Click Orlando reported.

The school has not yet determined whether the student will still be allowed to go to prom.

