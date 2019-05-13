Teen repeatedly stabs relative in back during argument over shoes, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A teen is in custody after he stabbed his relative in the back nine times following a dispute over shoes, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 6 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Pennystone Avenue on the city's Southeast Side.

Authorities said that a 29-year-old and his 16-year-old relative got into an argument over shoes when the teen stabbed his relative.

Officers are questioning family to learn more about what led to the stabbing.

