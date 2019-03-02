Teen sentenced to 50 years in prison for stabbing Fair Oaks homeowner

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - A Kendall County jury sentenced a teen to 50 years in prison in the stabbing of a Fair Oaks homeowner in 2016.

Rick Jimenez is one of two teens involved in the case, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

Jimenez and the other defendant were juveniles at the time of the crime. Jimenez was certified to stand trial as an adult, according to a press release by the District Attorney's Office.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said at the time that the incident started as a home invasion in the 31000 block of Keeneland Drive. The homeowner was stabbed three times in the back, according to the Sheriff's Office. He survived the attack.

The teens then allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase. It eventually ended with a crash and the teens in handcuffs.

Jimenez "specifically targeted the Fair Oaks Ranch area after his Google search history indicated he was looking for wealthy neighborhoods to target," according to the district attorney.

The other defendant is still awaiting trial.

