News

Teen sets goal to donate 1,000 bags to foster kids during month of May, Foster Care Awareness Month

Hunter Beaton says many foster kids move from home to home, items in trash bags

By Courtney Friedman - VJ, Reporter

He's a young man with a big goal.

Last month, we introduced you to 18-year-old Hunter Beaton, who started a charity that provides foster children with brand-new bags.

More News Headlines

It's a big deal for the kids who commonly move from home to home, carrying their belongings in trash bags.

Hunter knows that first-hand, as he has three adopted siblings who were at one point foster children.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month and on May 1, Hunter set a goal to give away 1,000 bags in the next 30 days.

Those bags will be sent to local Rainbow Rooms, which are resource centers operating 24-7 within Child Protective Service offices. The donations would stay in the San Antonio region.

Hunter's charity is called Day 1 Bags and accepts donations through his website. 

He knows he has set a huge goal but believes with the help of the community, he can achieve it.

 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.