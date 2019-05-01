Teen sets goal to donate 1,000 bags to foster kids during month of May, Foster Care Awareness Month

He's a young man with a big goal.

Last month, we introduced you to 18-year-old Hunter Beaton, who started a charity that provides foster children with brand-new bags.

It's a big deal for the kids who commonly move from home to home, carrying their belongings in trash bags.

Hunter knows that first-hand, as he has three adopted siblings who were at one point foster children.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month and on May 1, Hunter set a goal to give away 1,000 bags in the next 30 days.

Those bags will be sent to local Rainbow Rooms, which are resource centers operating 24-7 within Child Protective Service offices. The donations would stay in the San Antonio region.

Hunter's charity is called Day 1 Bags and accepts donations through his website.

He knows he has set a huge goal but believes with the help of the community, he can achieve it.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.