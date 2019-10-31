Teen shot in botched drug deal on South Side in serious condition

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in serious condition after a botched drug deal led to a shooting on the South Side, police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the 12000 block of Southwest Loop 410, near Somerset Road and State Highway 16.

Police said the teen was visiting his girlfriend, who lives nearby, and met with someone to conduct a drug deal. They said it's unclear if the teen was the dealer or if he was buying the drugs.

The transaction then led to a shooting in which the teen was shot multiple times, police said. It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Police found marijuana in the front seat of the 18-year-old's car. They found no weapons.

Police said the make and model of the other vehicle involved are unknown.

The teen was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.