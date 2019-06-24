Teen suspect in deputy shooting in juvenile court

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has undergone successful surgery after being wounded by a single gunshot to the stomach, and the 16-year-old suspect accused of shooting the deputy faced a judge Monday morning.

The teen is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a vehicle. These charges come after BCSO said early Saturday, June 22, the deputy confronted the suspect breaking into his vehicle.

The deputy was off-duty at the time, and we are told he was shot by the teen, but the deputy was able to hold onto the suspect until backup arrived and made the arrest.

This doesn’t appear to be the suspects first time having problems with the law. During the trial, it was noted the teen spent more than 11 months committed to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for theft of person.

As for Monday’s hearing, the judge decided the prosecution had enough evidence to detain the suspect until the next hearing.

“The judge was able to determine there was probably cause and she has determined there is enough for him to be detained until the next detention hearing,” said Ellen Wheeler Walter, assistant criminal district attorney.

But she said this was just the first step and he could still be tried as an adult.

“It is a second-degree felony, so he has 15 business days for us to file a petition,” said Ellen Wheeler Walter.

The next detention hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on July 9.

