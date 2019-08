BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Two 15-year-old suspects were detained after a Corvette was carjacked at gunpoint, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

A teen driver led BCSO deputies on a chase for 10 minutes before wrecking out on the East Side near I-10 and Loop 410.

Two weapons were recovered from the car.

Investigators said the driver is suspected of being involved in several recent aggravated robberies and assaults in east Bexar County.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.