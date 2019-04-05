Teen taken to hospital following shooting in Alamo Ranch area

SAN ANTONIO - A shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Stalemate Cove on Thursday night in the Alamo Ranch area.

Two men walked up on an argument between a woman and a 17-year-old boy at approximately 10 p.m., Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The teen and the two men got into a fight and one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital following the shooting.

A spokesperson with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the two men are still on the run.

