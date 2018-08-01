Teen tricks man into giving him a ride, attacks him with his own gun and then steals it

SAN ANTONIO - A local man who thought he was doing a good deed by giving a ride ended up bruised and battered after he was assaulted by an 18-year-old who stole his rifle to beat him.

Police said Matthew Michael VillaGomez is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, VillaGomez met the victim at a pawn shop in the 3300 block of Woodlawn while he was attempting to sell his rifle.

The affidavit said VillaGomez approached the victim as he was leaving and asked about receiving a ride for $50.

Police said the victim agreed and gave VillaGomez a ride to the intersection of Jewett and South San Augustine where he asked him to wait.

Upon returning, VillaGomez and another unnamed man got in the vehicle and began to assault him, police said.

The victim said the rifle was in two pieces when VillaGomez and the other suspect grabbed the butt stock and barrel end of the rifle and used the parts to hit him.

VillaGomez and the other man got out of the vehicle and fled the location with the rifle, police said.

