Teen with lifetime of health obstacles crowned homecoming queen

SAN ANTONIO - Madison High School kicked off their homecoming game with a big surprise when senior Jordan Allen was voted homecoming queen by her classmates.

The crowning moment was a special one as Allen has faced adversity throughout her life.

Allen is a special needs student, and doctors discovered a tumor in her brain when she was just one year old.

Doctors told her parents she would not live much longer, but Allen beat the odds.

Now at 18 years old, she is heavily involved in the community, and she even competes in the special Olympics each year.

She plans to continue her education after high school but for now will enjoy her crowning moment.

