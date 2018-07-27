Teenage girl fatally shot while taking selfies with gun, police say

CONROE, Texas - A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed when she and a 19-year-old man played with a gun while taking selfies at a Houston-area apartment, police said.

The Associated Press reported that Conroe police believe Regan Pfaff and Matthew Tyshaun Davis were taking selfies and playing with the handgun when it discharged Tuesday at an apartment complex.

Pfaff died at the scene, Conroe police said.

Montgomery County Jail records show Davis, of Austin, was being held Thursday in lieu of $1 million bond on charges of murder and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Joseph Hayden Wilson, 19, of Willis, was jailed on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000.

"Disbelief, shock, anger, too young, and no parent should have to bury a child, it’s just wrong," Rob Turner, a close family friend, said in an interview with KSAT sister station KPRC in Houston. "I'm biased, they (the accused) were involved in a life that should have never been taken. I hope they get everything that the law can lawfully give them."

Pfaff would have been a junior at high school in August.

