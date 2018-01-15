Teenager fighting for her life after driver hits stalled car

SAN ANTONIO - Five people were taken to area hospitals Sunday night after the driver of a white car crashed into a stalled car carrying four people.

Authorities said a teal vehicle was stalled on the side of the road near I-37 and Donop Road and that someone was working on the car when the driver of the white car slammed into the back of the stalled vehicle.

According to authorities at the scene, there were four people in the stalled car at the time of the crash. Police said a 17-year-old girl in the teal car suffered head injuries and internal bleeding in the crash and was non-responsive when she was taken to University Hospital via AirLife.

Four people were taken to University Hospital and a fifth person was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

