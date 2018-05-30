Teens being charged with terroristic threat after prank calling SA middle school

SAN ANTONIO - The Judson Independent School District announced Wednesday that three students are facing serious charges after officials said the trio made threatening prank calls to their middle school.

In a news release, the district said the calls were made to the main office of Metzger Middle School on Tuesday and were deemed “threatening in nature.”

Judson ISD police immediately investigated the threats and found them to not be credible.

“Traces put on the three calls did come back to the cellphone that the students used,” the news release said. “All three students were subsequently identified and the individuals did admit to placing the calls.”

Judson ISD officials said consequences for the three middle school students could range from significant time in alternative school to expulsion from the district.

The news release states that the pending charges being filed with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office will be a terroristic threat.

During the investigation, officials said no weapons or explosives were found in connection with the calls.

There was also no sign of any threatening plans made by the students.

