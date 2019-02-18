Teens rob pizza delivery man at gunpoint on city's East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said they have arrested four teenage boys who are accused of robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint and then tried hiding in a storage shed on the city's East Side.

Police said officers responded around 11:21 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of South W.W. White Road, where a 54-year-old man said he had just been robbed.

The man drove to a home in the 300 block of Highway Drive, where he was met by one of the teens. He told police the teen acted like he was going to pay, but then two other suspects walked up pointing handguns at him, according to police.

Fearing for his life, the man said he gave them the pizza order and then the four teens fled on foot.

Police said officers were flagged down by a witness who told them the teens fled to a home in the 4300 block of Ullman Drive, where they were later found hiding behind the home in a storage shed.

The teen suspects were taken into custody and the man was not harmed during the armed robbery, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.