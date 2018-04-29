Group seen running from burning South Side home raises suspicion

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a fire in a vacant South Side home Sunday afternoon.

A group of young men seen running from a burning home on Coco Nino Drive raised neighbors' suspicions as the home was supposed to be vacant, firefighters confirmed.

Firefighters battled the flames for nearly an hour and San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief Russell Johnson said it's not the first time the Fire Department has received calls about the vacant home.

Although no one was supposed to be living in the home, Johnson said it was fully furnished.

The fire caused about $60,000 worth of damage.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.