Terrifying video shows woman try to kidnap 4-year-old at McDonald's

LOS ANGELES - Maralyn Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday night on suspicion of kidnapping a 4-year-old at a Los Angeles McDonald's.

Terrifying surveillance video shows the moment a suspect, believed to be Ramos, grabs a little boy and walks out of the restaurant.

The incident took place Tuesday but thankfully a witness was able to stop the suspect before she took off on foot.

"She was stopped by a witness that saw she was attempting to put the little boy inside of a vehicle," said Los Angeles Police officer Mike Lopez.

The suspect's bail was set at $100,000, according to KTLA.

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.