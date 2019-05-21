Testimony set to begin in retrial of double murder case

SAN ANTONIO - Testimony is expected to begin Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing two neighbors during an argument over a package of cigarettes.

This is the second time Luis Arroyo is standing trial for the double slayings. His first trial ended in a mistrial last summer after the jury was deadlocked.

Prior to jury selection Tuesday in his latest trial, the defense and prosecutors agreed that a retrial will be a challenge.

"Generally, on a retrial, the state has an advantage because now they know your defense," defense attorney Joel Perez said. "They know the weaknesses you attacked."

Perez said the defense also has a slight edge since they have an idea of what the state's witnesses will likely say.

But there is one witness Perez expects to testify who he said could change things.

"There is a witness in this case that has changed her testimony from the first trial," Perez said.

The trial is being heard in the 227th District Court with District Judge Mark Luitjen presiding.

