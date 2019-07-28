Texan wins $1.5 million off $3 bet at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino

EAGLE PASS, Texas - A person from Adkins, Texas, won big Friday, scoring a $1.5 million jackpot off of a $3 bet at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino.

According to a news release, the winner placed a $3 bet on the U-Spin Jackpot Penny Machine and won $1,548,024.46.

The winner and a friend were at the casino when the big win occurred.

Casino representatives said this marks the 10th win exceeding $1 million since 2011. The most recent win was in November 2018.

