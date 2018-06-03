Texas animal shelter euthanized pit bull as it gave birth, woman claims

AMARILLO, Texas - A woman's Facebook post claiming a Texas animal shelter euthanized a pitbull as it was in labor has gained a lot of attention on social media.

Dacia Anderson, a volunteer at the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Facility, posted about the incident in early May, but the post recently went viral.

Anderson says she photographed the dog, which had been surrendered by its owners, and that later, the dog went into labor. Anderson said she alerted staff who immediately intervened.

She said the dog and its puppies were euthanized as the dog gave birth.

Richard Havens, the director of the facility, told KAMR-TV that the decision was "unfortunate but necessary" because the dog's owner said it was "a vicious animal."

"The owner of the dog in question contacted 911 to state they had a vicious animal that was theirs," Havens told KAMR-TV. "We responded after hours we took the animal into custody and then the following morning, we ended up euthanizing it due to the nature of the call and the behaviors the animal exhibited."

Anderson said the dog didn't have markings on its kennel indicating it was aggressive and said she believes the facility is "putting a spin" on what happened.

"If she was aggressive, she should have been marked at such. She should have been in the appropriate facility," Anderson told KAMR-TV.

Havens said the decision was made out of a concern for public safety because the dog, which was not a candidate for adoption, was reported as aggressive. Havens added that if the pet's owner had been responsible and socialized the dog and spayed it, the incident could have been avoided.

