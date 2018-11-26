Texas attorney general warns residents about fraudulent IRS email scam

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning residents about an email scam that's targeting Texans with fake Internal Revenue Service tax documents.

These emails often use the subject line “tax transcripts” in an attempt to bait people into opening links and documents that contain destructive malware specifically designed to steal sensitive financial data, according to the attorney general's office.

“All Texans should be aware of unsolicited phone calls or emails from scammers impersonating the IRS. This is a nefarious attempt to trick taxpayers into downloading malware and divulging sensitive financial information,” Paxton said.

Calls and emails demanding repayment for penalties should always be considered fraudulent as the IRS doesn't contact citizens in this manner.

“My office stands ready to assist hard-working Texas consumers. The consumer protection section of our website contains several resources on how to recognize, prevent and report scams like this. Being informed is the best way to prevent fraud and loss," Paxton said.

Anyone who thinks they may have penalties should contact the IRS directly at 800-829-1040.

For more information about scams, visit the attorney general's website here.

