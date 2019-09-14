Texas Border Patrol agent wounded in shootout east of Del Rio

@CBPArizona/Twitter via CNN

BRACKETVILLE, Texas - One person is dead and another one is in custody after a traffic stop in Bracketville led to a shootout with two Texas Border Patrol agents Friday night.

The agents performed a vehicle stop around 8 p.m. on Ranch Road 674, according to the agency.

During the stop, one occupant opened fire on the agents, striking one of them.

The other agent returned fire, striking the shooter, according to the news release.

Agents then secured the scene and rendered first aid.

The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other occupant of the car was taken into custody.

The agent's gunshot wound was not life-threatening, according to the news release.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI, Texas Rangers, and Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.