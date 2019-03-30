Texas boy missing since 2017 reportedly found safe in Florida

SANFORD, Florida - A 9-year-old boy who was taken from Texas in late 2017 was found safe in Sanford, Florida, on Saturday, according to Sanford police.

According to a news release, Joshua Graham was found with his noncustodial father, Kenneth Graham, as authorities conducted an investigation into a suspicious vehicle.

Authorities said Kenneth Graham left Texas with his son without notifying his wife in late 2017 and that relatives assumed that they were in Tallahassee Florida, where Kenneth Graham had previously lived.

Police said Joshua Graham's mother had been granted sole custody of him in Feb. 2018 and that he had not been reported missing until March 26, when Houston law enforcement filed a missing persons report noting Joshua Graham had been "abducted by a non-custodial parent."

The circumstances surrounding the delay in reporting are unclear.

Joshua Graham was taken in by Child Protective Services as he awaits reunification with his mother, police said.

The Sanford Police Department said Kenneth Graham may face criminal charges in Texas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.