Texas bride dies weeks before wedding; what's helping family cope

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Family of a Texas bride who died weeks before her wedding day from a brain aneurysm is finding comfort in the fact that their tragedy has given life to many other people.

The dress was almost ready, even the cake topper was specially made to include her two dogs by her feet. However, the bride, Taryn Budd, won't walk down the aisle.

“They said they were prepared to do everything they could to save her, but looking at the scans, and they showed me the scans, she had suffered,” said Stacie Budd, Taryn’s mother. They now know that in November, while taking a bath, Taryn experienced a brain aneurysm and drowned.

When you see photos of Taryn, it’s hard to imagine the tragic end. Her big smile looks like what a contagious laugh feels like. Her fiancé, Nicolas Milazzo, said she was never shy to laugh, be friendly or show empathy. The type of traits you might imagine in an animal lover, which she was.

“Taryn would probably be upset if I didn't mention how much of a lovely mother she was to her two little puppies,” Milazzo said. “I thought I was going to live my whole life with her.”

It's unimaginable to think someone so full of life would face an early death, but her family finds comfort in a decision she made long ago in case she ever did. She wanted to be an organ donor. The silver lining is, she donated many organs to many people.

