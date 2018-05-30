Texas car salesman cites flatulence, pinched nipples in workplace lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas car salesman is suing his former co-worker and the parent company of the car dealership he works for after facing numerous abuses, including pinched nipples and flatulence.

Brett Bland alleges Jeremy Pratt taunted him, made rude comments, pinched his nipples and intentionally passed gas for more than a year before Pratt was fired for sending a flyer to the entire dealership that insinuated Bland was a sex offender.

Bland claims Pratt would regularly enter closed offices, intentionally pass gas and then laugh.

League City AutoNation dealership, the company both men worked for, retaliated against Bland after Pratt’s firing, according to Pratt.

Read the full story on KSAT sister station Click 2 Houston, here.



