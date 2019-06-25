Texas couple arrested for fatally abusing 10-week-old daughter

HOUSTON - A Harris County couple was arrested this week after authorities say they fatally abused their 10-week-old daughter, Jazmine Robin.

Jason Paul Robin, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, and Katharine Wyndham White, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with injurty to a child by omission, according to KPRC.

According to court documents, Jazmine had 96 fractures -- two cranial fractures, 71 rib fractures and 23 long-bone fractures.

Jazmine was born prematurely at 29 weeks and released from the neonatal care unit on July 3, 2018. She was brought to the Pearland Memorial Hermann Hosptial in Houston on July 14, 2018, by Robin and White, where she died the following day.

An autopsy report revealed that Jazmine had five contusions on her face, 10 contusions on her scalp, nine contusions on her torso, five trauma areas on her right arm, six trauma areas on her left leg and three trauma areas on her right leg, KPRC reported.

Robin reportedly told investigators that Jazmine was having trouble feeding and that he blew in her mouth and pumped her chest twice before she started acting normal again. Read the full story Robin told police on KPRC.com.

Robin and White both face the possibility of life in prison if they are convicted.

