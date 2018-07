Texas couple goes viral with potential love story after switching seats on plane

DALLAS - Rosey Blair and her boyfriend went viral on Twitter Tuesday after their extensive coverage of what people are now referring to as #PlaneBae and #CatchingFlightsAndFeelings.

Blair asked a woman to switch seats with her so that she could sit with her boyfriend.

"We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread,” Blair wrote in a Twitter post.

The rest is a brilliant story of “catching flights and feelings.”

Read the full story through the tweets below:

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

Can't get enough of the story? Blair has a few updates!

Hunky plane guy update. pic.twitter.com/muCBWkfBES — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 4, 2018

He said we could spill the beans!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/CHmMz91fDB — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 4, 2018

Y’all were asking about pretty plane girl pic.twitter.com/cdAMD8BjnF — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 4, 2018

