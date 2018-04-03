Texas dental patients potentially exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and C

GALVESTON - Some patients of a Galveston dental clinic are being asked to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV after a recent site review revealed patients may have been exposed to the diseases.

The Galveston County Health District released a statement last week saying an accreditation site review of Coastal Health & Wellness dental clinic uncovered "breaches in infection control related to some dental and medical procedures that may have put patients at risk."

The GCHD said it hasn't found any evidence the diseases were transmitted, but are urging patients who underwent certain dental or medical procedures at CHW from March 1, 2015 to February 13, 2018 to get tested.

Testing will be provided free of charge at the GCHD office through April 13. A complete list of the procedures can be found online.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.