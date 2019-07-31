Texas DPS chief arrested on sexual assault charge

TRAVIS COUNTY - A former chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety was fired Tuesday after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, according to a news release from the agency.

John Jones, who was chief of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Divison, was arrested by Travis County sheriff's deputies and the Texas Rangers Tuesday evening on the charge.

Officials declined released additional information on the case.

"The department takes allegations like this very seriously, and the Texas Rangers are working closely with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and the Travis County Sheriff's Office, which is leading this investigation," officials wrote in the news release.

Travis County online records showed Jones' bail was set at $750,000.

