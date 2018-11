DALLAS - Two-year-old Anthony Isaiah Mores was shot and killed by his father Sunday night in Dallas.

Anthony's father, 22, was detained at the hospital but has not yet been charged as the investigation is ongoing.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at approximately 9:15 p.m. near Beckley View Avenue in Dallas.

Anthony was taken to Charlton Methodist Hospital and pronounced dead just after 10:30 p.m.

