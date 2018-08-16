Texas gang member already on probation arrested after NW Side drug, weapon seizure

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas gang member who was already on probation was arrested after a narcotics and weapon seizure on the Northwest Side, Bexar County deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit initiated a search warrant Tuesday in the 250 block of Erskine Place.

Deputies said they found 81 grams of methamphetamine, 54 grams of cocaine, 187 grams of heroin and a handgun. They also seized $5,421 in cash.

“Need it out of the neighborhood. Need it out of San Antonio," one resident in the neighborhood said.

Jose Luis Martinez faces several drug possession charges and is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“That's definitely something that we don't want going on around an elementary school, or any school for that matter. I mean, (it's) something nobody wants in their neighborhood," said Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Martinez is an active member of the Texas Syndicate gang and is on probation for family assault.

Martinez posted bail the same day he was arrested.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.