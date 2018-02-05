Texas girl who sparked nationwide search dies months after being reunited with family

ORANGE, Texas - A 15-year-old Texas girl who sparked a nationwide search after her parents reported her missing late last year has died months after being reunited with her family, her mother posted to Facebook on Saturday.

Heaven Cox's mother Tammy posted the news on Facebook Saturday night saying, in part, "Our sweet Heaven left us to be with Jesus this afternoon around 4:00. Some bright lights are not meant for this dark and cruel world..."

Cox was designated "critically missing" by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 29, and Cox was reunited with her family on Nov. 30.

Cox did not give any detail surrounding the circumstances of her daughter's death.

