Texas has three of top ten airports for firearms discoveries in carry-ons in 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Transportation Security Administration shared a photo to its Instagram, showing the top ten airports for firearm discoveries in a carry-on in 2017.

Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags but are allowed in checked baggage as long as they meet TSA guidelines.

Texas has three of the top 10 airports for the highest number of firearms discovered:

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Dallas Love Field

In 2017, 3,957 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags around the U.S., according to an Instagram post from TSA.

Firearms found at the security checkpoint could lead to fines, arrests, missed flights or a combination of those three things.

Local police departments are responsible for handling confiscated firearms.

