Texas has three of top ten airports for firearms discoveries in carry-ons in 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Transportation Security Administration shared a photo to its Instagram, showing the top ten airports for firearm discoveries in a carry-on in 2017.
Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags but are allowed in checked baggage as long as they meet TSA guidelines.
Texas has three of the top 10 airports for the highest number of firearms discovered:
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Dallas Love Field
In 2017, 3,957 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags around the U.S., according to an Instagram post from TSA.
Firearms found at the security checkpoint could lead to fines, arrests, missed flights or a combination of those three things.
Local police departments are responsible for handling confiscated firearms.
See more in the Instagram post from TSA below:
3,957 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags around the nation in 2017. That’s an average of 10.8 firearms a day being found in carry-on bags at TSA checkpoints. 84% of the firearms discovered were loaded. … While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage as long as you meet the packing guidelines found at TSA.gov. … As a refresher, carry-on bags go into the cabin of the plane with you. Checked bags go into the cargo hold of the plane where passengers have no access. … When firearms are discovered at the checkpoint, we contact law enforcement and they decide what happens based on background checks, interviews and local laws. … A firearm at the checkpoint could lead to fines, arrests, missed flights or all of the above. As far as what happens to confiscated firearms, that's up to each local police department. … #ATL #BNA #DAL #DEN #DFW #IAH #MCO #PHX #SEA #TPA
