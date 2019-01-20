Texas homeowner shoots, kills 3 during home invasion, police say

HOUSTON - A Houston homeowner shot and killed three people and injured two others during a possible home invasion early Saturday, police told KPRC, KSAT's sister station in Houston.

According to authorities, five men attempted to break into a home in East Houston around 1 a.m.

One witness told KPRC that they saw two men with "big guns" enter the home and that others pulled up, so the witness went inside their home. They said that's when they heard gunfire.

One man was found dead in front of the home, another ran from the scene and the three others took off in a SUV, according to KPRC.

Police said they found the SUV crashed into a pole near the home and found one person dead in the vehicle. Another person in the car ran but collapsed down the street and later died. The third suspect in the vehicle was found injured and taken to a hospital.

The man who ran from the house suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities told KPRC it appears the group and the homeowner were in a shootout.

